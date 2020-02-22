Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of William Lyon Homes worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLH. JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WLH stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

