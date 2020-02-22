Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 114.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Berry Petroleum worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 85.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $583.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci acquired 13,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,696.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $3,091,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.