Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Premier by 160.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

