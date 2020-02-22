Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

