Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

