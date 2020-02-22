Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,456,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

