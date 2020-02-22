Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Gogo worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

