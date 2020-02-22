Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Qiagen by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $37.38 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.