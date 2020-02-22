Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.28. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

