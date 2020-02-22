Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.