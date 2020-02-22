Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 655.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Cohu worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $21.72 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

