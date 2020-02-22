Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,149,964 shares of company stock worth $653,664,536.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

DT opened at $33.46 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

