Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Atlantic Power worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

