Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,907 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $76.64 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

