Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJC. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

PJC stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

