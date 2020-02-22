Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

