Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,011 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of QCR worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QCR by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

