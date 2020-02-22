Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,857 Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of ATN International worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ATNI stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. ATN International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

