Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 93,103 Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

