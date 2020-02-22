Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Mobileiron worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the third quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MOBL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $485.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.49. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

