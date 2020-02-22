Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Systemax worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Systemax by 674.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Systemax by 124.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

