Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 297,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

