Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,942 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Redfin worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.