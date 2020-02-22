Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 165,610 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Aspen Group worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

ASPU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $338,713.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

