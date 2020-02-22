Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,976 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

NYSE:CCU opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.56. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

CCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.