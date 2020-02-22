Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 262,097 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

DOOO stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.