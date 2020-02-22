Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,749 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

