Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,375 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Xperi worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 104.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of XPER opened at $19.41 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $987.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

