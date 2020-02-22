Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,221 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,000,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,772,058.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $45,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,938 shares of company stock valued at $25,519,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a P/E ratio of 190.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

