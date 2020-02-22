Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 930,962 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 930,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 46.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

