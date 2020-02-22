Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sunoco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SUN stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

