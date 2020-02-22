Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $12.82 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

