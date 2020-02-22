Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

