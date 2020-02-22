S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 347 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.89. The company has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

