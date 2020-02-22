Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $6,575.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.02666668 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.