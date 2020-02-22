Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.51

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 6% against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $98,848.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007240 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

