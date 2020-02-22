SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $506,863.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.01081713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00051695 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00212159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

