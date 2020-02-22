Sai (DAI) One Day Volume Tops $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Sai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

