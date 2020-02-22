SaluS (SLS) Price Reaches $6.18 on Top Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00063747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $11,681.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,722.00 or 1.00257357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

