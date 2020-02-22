SaluS (SLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,700.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00071771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $11,700.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050003 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,618.32 or 0.99763049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

