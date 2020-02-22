SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (OTCMKTS:VBFC) Financial Survey

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBERBANK RUSSIA/S $44.11 billion 2.02 $13.24 billion N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $27.26 million 2.06 $3.04 million N/A N/A

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 28.54% 21.98% 2.78% Village Bank and Trust Financial 13.18% 10.29% 0.76%

Summary

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer, mortgage, corporate, contract, overdraft, investment, working capital, and business start-up loans; loans for refinancing of loans; loans with bills; trade, lease transaction, development project, and carbon finance; loans to constituent entities and municipal units of the Russia, defense industry companies, and agriculture industry; loans for financing of industrial projects; loans for buying cars, equipment, and real estate; loans for new projects; and interbank lending, guarantee, and loan refinance services. The company also offers debit, credit, social, and corporate cards; and life and health, bank card, endowment and investment life, car, and real estate insurance products; and pension plans. In addition, it provides payment, transfer, asset management, currency exchange, precious metals, remote banking, international business and currency control, cash collection, payroll, global market operation, investment banking, structured products, merchant banking, custody, special depositary, investment funds, cash management, clearing, and safe deposit box services. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated a network of 12 regional head offices, 77 branches, and 14,173 sub-branches. The company has operations in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Austria, Switzerland, and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe; and the United States, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and internationally, as well as a branch office in India, and representative offices in Germany and China. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

