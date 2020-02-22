Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 238,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

