Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

