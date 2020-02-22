Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19,989.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,769 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

