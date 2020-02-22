SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Market Cap Hits $11,960.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $11,960.00 and $184.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

