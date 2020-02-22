SCRIV NETWORK Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $11,070.00 and $271.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

