Sealchain (SEAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Sealchain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $89,622.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sealchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and LBank. In the last week, Sealchain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sealchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00480908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.12 or 0.06556579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00060045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005100 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Sealchain Token Profile

Sealchain (SEAL) is a token. Its launch date was February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. The official website for Sealchain is sealchain.io. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sealchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sealchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sealchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.