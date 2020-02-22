SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.