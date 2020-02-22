Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Secureworks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Secureworks by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Secureworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.24. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

