SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEGXF. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

SEGXF stock remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

